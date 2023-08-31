ECOWAS leader and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has stated the stand of military leaders on Niger coup

Tinubu stated that the last option left for ECOWAS regarding the Niger coup is 'military intervention' as all other diplomatic options have been exhausted

This is coming a few hours after the president expressed deep concern over the military takeover in Gabon

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, August 31, assured those intervening in the political crisis in Niger Republic that the military option would come last for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to Tinubu, this will be carried out after all diplomatic options have been exhausted, Daily Trust reported.

Receiving the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the State House, President Tinubu noted that the alternative of kinetic intervention in the Niger Republic had not been jettisoned, Leadership reported.

According to a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu, however, insisted that any forceful removal of a democratic government remains “wholly unacceptable.”

“I must thank you for your several visits to Niger Republic, Your Eminence, but you will still have to go back. My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copycats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped. We are neighbours with Niger Republic, and what has joined Nigerians together with their great people cannot be broken.

“Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan. But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together,” the President warned.

