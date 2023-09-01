The Anambra state governor, Chikwuma Soludo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for dropping the economic policy of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

Awka, Anambra - Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, has commended President Bola Tinubu for dropping the idea of servicing the external debt service of Nigeria with 90 per cent of the country's revenue.

Spending 90 per cent of the country’s revenue on external debt service was an economic policy popular during the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu inherited a bad economy, Soludo justifies

But the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in an interview on Channels Television on Friday morning, September 1, while analysing Nigeria's macroeconomics, stated that President Tinubu inherited a “dead horse but standing” economy.

Soludo said:

“This government inherited, from a macroeconomic standpoint, I would say the economy was like a dead horse, but standing, in macroeconomic terms and modelling through this over the coming months, we will bumpy, no question about it.”

Soludo shows empathy for Tinubu's economic team

The governor further expressed his empathy and commiseration with the economic team of President Tinubu.

According to the governor of Anambra State, the president should be commended for being bold and removing the fuel subsidy, describing it as an "obnoxious scam" that has festered on the country's survival over time.

President Tinubu recently described the economic policy of President Buhari's servicing the country's debt with 90 per cent of its revenue as a part of destruction, vowing that his administration would never take such a path.

