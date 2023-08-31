The Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the expulsion of 84 members

The ruling party accused the 84 expelled members of engaging in anti-party activities in the state

The expelled APC members are said to be loyalists of the former Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola

Osogbo, Osun state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has expelled party members who are loyalists of the state's former governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Osun APC Chairman, Sooko Lawal, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, August 30, PM News reported.

Why APC expelled Aregbesola's loyalists

According to the statement, the 84 loyalists of Aregbesola were accused of engaging in anti-party activities.

The statement reads in part:

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct and actions that embarrassed and brought the party to disrepute.

“The disciplinary committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations, and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of expelling."

Legit.ng learnt that the expulsion came after the former Minister of Interior, Aregbesola, launched the APC Omoluabi Caucus in Osun on Tuesday, August 22.

During the launching, Aregbesola argued that members of the caucus are genuine APC foundation members in Osun.

The former minister said the Omoluabi Caucus was launched to renew their path in progressive politics inherited from Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Bola Ige, amongst other progressives who epitomised the Omoluabi ethos.

He noted that the APC loss in Osun state can be traced to the departure from these progressive ideals.

