The crisis rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) took a new dimension on Tuesday, August 29, as some leaders of the party sanctioned Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso, who ran unsuccessfully for President of Nigeria under the platform of the NNPP, was suspended for six months over alleged anti-party activities

Speaking to Legit.ng, Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, an NNPP stalwart and former Lagos house of assembly candidate, said factions within the party are promoting their respective interests

Kano, Kano state - Razaq Aderibigbe, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Lagos state House of Assembly candidate for the Ikorodu Constituency 1 during the 2023 general elections, on Wednesday, August 30, lamented the crisis rocking the opposition party.

Over the last few months, the NNPP has been facing a lingering crisis, with accusations and counter-accusations by party chieftains.

"Crisis will not bring down NNPP", Aderibigbe

In a chat with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe noted that the NNPP’s review of the general outcome of the 2023 elections led to the current conflict. The NNPP stalwart also bemoaned the conflict of interests.

He, however, expressed optimism that the internal conflict would soon be resolved.

He told Legit.ng:

“It is not new that a suspension pronouncement has been issued to His Excellency, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at the General Meeting held in Lagos as published by various headlines. It is basically an unfortunate situation to experience internal crisis at the top helm of the party, but I am positive that it will not bring down the party but make it stronger and more decisive.

“We all know that the NNPP became renewed in the last one year witnessing the massive reception of various political groups.

“After the general elections, the party did a concerned review of the general outcomes which led it into the current conflict stage where the factions are taking sides to promote their respective interests.”

NNPP's BoTs suspend Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the NNPP on Tuesday, August 29, reportedly announced a six-month suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso as the national leader of the party.

According to the party's BoT, Kwankwaso was suspended due to anti-party activities, Television Continental reported.

