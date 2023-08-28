The federal government under President Bola Tinubu has ordered four senior police officers to embark on compulsory retirement

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, through the Police Service Commission (PSC), has ordered the compulsory retirement of four Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) Police.

According to Premium Times, the commission disclosed that its decision was “under the Third Schedule, Part 1 M, para A&B of the 1999 Constitution, reinforced with Section 6 of the Commissions (Establishment) Act 2001, para a, c, d, e, &f.”

List of 4 AIGs ordered to withdraw with immediate effect

The DIGs ordered to step down are Moses Jitiboh, Adeleke Bode, Dan-Mallam Mohammed, and Hafiz Inuwa.

Ikechukwu Ani, the spokesperson of the PSC, in a statement on Monday, August 28, said that the order came following the reluctance of the senior officers to step down after their junior, Kayode Egbetokun, was appointed as the Inspector General of Police.

Ani said the commission had expected them to apply for voluntary retirement or leave the force, but they failed to do that, and such action could lead to a status reversal.

Why Tinubu orders retirement of senior police officers

The statement reads in part:

"The Commission, having waited for ample time with no such application from any of them, took the decision to compulsorily retire them to uphold discipline, which is the bedrock of the Force, and to discourage status reversal, which is inherently inimical to the exercise of authority by the Inspector General.”

Barely a month after his inauguration, President Tinubu appointed Egbetoku as the new IG, alongside other security heads in the military and customs.

