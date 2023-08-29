The All Progressives Congress (APC) has created confusion for its newly appointed minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who has yet to denounce his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is as the former governor of Rivers State topped the campaign list of the ruling party for the November governorship election in Bayelsa State.

On Tuesday, August 29, the APC released the campaign list for the three off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo State in a tweet.

The list, which was seen by Legit.ng, constituted the names of the minister who is still a member of the opposition party.

