President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has disclosed a plan to compensate the indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with N825.819 billion naira for them to allow the construction of a 4.2km second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

According to Channels Television, the announcement was made by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, on Tuesday, August 29.

The announcement came after a meeting between the minister and his counterpart in the Ministry of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, as well as officials of the ministries, agencies' representatives and stakeholders in the affected community, Jiwa, in Abuja.

Wike disclosed that the N825.8bn would incentivise the residents to vacate the community and seek their cooperation for the success of the 4.2 km second Abuja runway project. Saying that the project was initially contracted in 2022.

Also, the minister declared that the FCT administration would construct a 5km bridge in the Tunga Madaki community and build modern healthcare facilities. Adding that such moves were to serve the indigenes temporarily at the resettlement site.

Wike then urged the contractors to resume the site immediately, stating that the approved funds would be released on Wednesday, August 30.

The announcement is coming barely two weeks that the former governor of Rivers State was sworn in as minister of the FCT

Source: Legit.ng