An unidentified police orderly was fatally shot by unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

The incident took place near Landmark Hotel on Olu Obasanjo Road on Friday, August 25, while the inspector was accompanying his principal

The attackers fled with the inspector's AK-47 rifle and beret, a statement by the police confirmed

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Some unknown gunmen have shot a police orderly (name withheld) dead in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Channels TV cited eyewitnesses as saying the sad incident occurred around the popular Landmark hotel at Olu Obasanjo Road on Friday night, August 25.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have shot dead a police inspector on escort duty in Rivers state.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the male police inspector was escorting his principal when he was shot.

The assailants also reportedly made away with the inspector’s AK-47 rifle and beret.

Rivers police confirm incident

Meanwhile, the Rivers state police command's spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident, Daily Trust also reported.

She said effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover the rifle.

The police spokesperson said the corpse of the inspector had been deposited at the Military Hospital in Port Harcourt for autopsy.

“His rifle and beret was carted away. Patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene," she said.

Gunmen kill retired policeman, wife

In a related development, unknown gunmen on Sunday night, August 20, shot dead a couple identified as Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Owobo, who hailed from Edo state, was a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The sad incident happened beside the Chisco Transport company office, close to the Owerri Area police command office, which also houses the Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters at Egbu Road-Owerri, the state capital.

Gunmen attack Okorocha’s convoy, kill police officer

Similarly, gunmen on Friday, June 16, attacked the convoy of former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, resulting in the death of a police officer.

The attack took place in the Ihube community along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway.

Okorocha confirmed the tragic incident and expressed his sorrow at the audacity of the attack on his convoy.

Source: Legit.ng