The recent move by the governor of Kano state in the ongoing election petition tribunal has been halted

This is as the Appeal Court threw out the application submitted by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against the tribunal's judgment regarding his election victory in the Marc 18 poll

The court described the application by the governor who was voted into office under New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as "frivolous and vexatious”

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja has dismissed an interlocutory application filed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf’s Interlocutory appeal has been dismissed by the Appeal Court. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

The application filed by Yusuf sought to set aside the ruling of the Kano State Elections Petitions Tribunal, was dismissed in a ruling on Thursday, August 24, by the panel of justices comprising Justices Obande Ogbuiya, Williams Daudu and Ridwan Abdullahi, Daily Trust reported.

However, in its judgement, the court described Governor Yusuf's appeal against the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 2 others as “frivolous, vexatious and deserve penalty of dismissal”, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Recall that Abba Kabir Yusuf had appealed against a subpoena granted to a witness Dr Aminu Idiris Harbau, to testify before the tribunal, insisting that the court had erred in its decision.

Governor Yusuf also alleged that the Judges of the Tribunal erred in law when they refused, failed and neglected to consider as required by law Appellant’s submission on the interpretation of a provision of the Electoral Act, 2022 in arriving at the decision, thereby denying Abba Kabir’s right of fair hearing.

