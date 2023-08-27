Ibrahim Geidam, who is the newly inaugurated minister of Police Affairs, is a former governor of Yobe state

He was a two-term governor of Yobe state and he is serving his second term as a senator from the state

He holds a bachelor's degree in Accountancy and is a member of the Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria

Yobe state, Damaturu - Ibraham Geidam, is one of the major personalities heading an important position in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

Ibrahim Geidam was a former governor of Yobe state and a close ally to Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Source: Facebook

Prior to his appointment as the minister of police affairs, Geidam was the Senator representing the Yobe East Senatorial District, under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

In fact, Geidam served as the immediate past governor of Yobe State, between 2009 and 2019.

He is a public servant, astute administrator, classroom teacher and an accountant with a membership with the Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria (CPA).

Aside from the above details of Geidam, there are still more key facts Nigerians don't know about the new minister of police affairs highlighted below;

1. Ibraham Geidam's family life

He was born on 15th September 1956 in Bukarti town, Yunusari Local Government Area, in the old Borno, now Yobe State.

Ibrahim Gaidam was born on 15th September 1956 in Bukarti village, Yunusari local government area in the old Borno, now Yobe state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam is a practicing Muslim and is married to three wives. He is blessed with many children.

2. Ibrahim Geidam's brief educational background

He attended the Borno Teachers’ College (BTC), Maiduguri from 1974 to 1979, where he obtained a Teachers’ Certificate.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1981 and 1983, earning a Diploma in Accountancy.

3. Geidam's public service career

As an accountant, Ibrahim Geidam worked in several government ministries in the old Borno State, later Yobe State.

He was assistant director of Finance in the Directorate of Foods, Roads and Rural Infrastructure, acting Director of Finance and Supplies in the Yobe Information and Culture Ministry.

Geidam left the civil service in 1995 when he was appointed the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, and then Commissioner of Commerce and Industries.

He returned to the civil service and from 1997 to 2007, he was a Director in the State Finance Ministry and Permanent Secretary in various other ministries.

Geidam was elected as senator representing Yobe East in the 9th NASS on March 23rd, 2019.

Source: Facebook

4. Ibrahim Geidam as Yobe state governor

In April 2007, Ibrahim Geidam was elected Deputy Governor of Yobe State on the All-Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform and was sworn into office on May 29, 2007.

He was sworn in as Executive Governor on January 27, 2009 following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali.

Alhaji Abubakar Ali, brother of Mamman Ali, was named as the new deputy governor.

On April 26, 2011, Ibrahim Geidam was elected for a second term as Yobe state governor and was also elected on April 11, 2015, for a third term as governor.

5. Ibrahim Geidam as Yobe senator

Ibrahim Geidam was elected as a senator, representing Yobe East senatorial district, in the 9th NASS on March 23rd, 2019.

During the 2023 general election, he was re-elected as the Senator representing the Yobe East Senatorial District within the state of Yobe.

6. Ibrahim Geidam's award and recognition so far

In 2018, Geidam received the distinguished Education Champion Award by Blueprint Newspapers.

Geidam, in the same year, received the 2018 Nigeria’s Governor of the Year in Education Award by the African Education Monitor Magazine.

In 2017, the senator bagged an Award of Excellence from The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Yobe State Chapter.

Interestingly, in 2017, Geidam received an award from the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) Award of Excellence in recognition of prompt payment of gratuities and pensions to pensioners.

