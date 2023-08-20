FCT, Abuja- The newly appointed Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, is not new to running the affairs of a federal ministry.

He is a former minister under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Here are five things Nigerians should know about the new minister for petroleum resources.

Born into a political family

Heineken did not stumble into politics as he was born into a political family.

His father, the late October Lokpobiri, was well-known in the political sphere in the old Rivers State and later Bayelsa State.

Law background

He is a lawyer by profession with a Ph.D. degree to back it up.

Heineken acquired his LL. B (Hons) from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, in 1994 and BL in February 1995.

He proceeded to Leeds Beckett University, UK where he obtained his Doctorate Ph.D in Expert in Environmental Rights and Environmental Law in 2015.

First and Youngest Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly

He was the first and youngest Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Heineken attained the position of a speaker at the age of 31 from June 1999 – May 2001.

Former Senator

He upgraded his political career and portfolio from a lawmaker in the state to become a senator.

He served as a Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2015 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Former minister under Buhari’s administration

He was the minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development under the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari appointed him a minister after he defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

