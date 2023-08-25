A photo showing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, while having a conversation with Seyi Tinubu surfaced online

The photo is being circulated along with the claim that Obi has given up on his election-related court case and agreed to work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A scrutiny of the said picture has revealed that it was doctored as the two opposition members never met

FCT, Abuja - A viral picture showed a meeting between Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

The picture has been widely shared on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The picture showing Obi meeting with Seyi Tinubu is not genuine. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Seyi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Seyi Tinubu-Obi meeting: Doctored picture

The image was posted here, here, here, and here.

But is the image genuine? Legit.ng check.

A reverse image check showed that the original picture shows the president’s son in conversation with Umar Faruk Lawal, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The photo was used as a featured image in a media report published in May 2023 where Lawal led a coalition of some civil society groups to condemn Bloomberg’s report against Seyi Tinubu indicting him of fraudulently purchasing a property worth $11 million from former Nigerian minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s ally, Kola Aluko.

Similarly, Africa Independent Television (AIT) noted that Obi was photoshopped into the alleged meeting with the president’s son.

Therefore, the image circulating in August 2023 is a manipulated version of a photo taken in May.

