Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in last general election, filed a court petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 poll

David Kingleo Elijah, who prides himself as "the anointed servant of God with too much divinatory anointing", has released a prophecy

The cleric disclosed that ‘an arrangement is already in place for Obi, Nigeria's third-placed presidential candidate

Ikeja, Lagos state - As Nigerians await the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court (PEPC), David Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, has again spoken on Obi's chances.

Speaking on Possibility TV, Prophet Elijah said some plans have been made to ensure a phenomenal development happens concerning Obi’s bid to become Nigeria’s president.

The tribunal has reserved judgement on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the last general election. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

'God's revelation about Peter Obi'

The cleric, meanwhile, did not elaborate on his claim.

He said:

“The Lord has taken me to the political arena and I want to prophesy to people about prophetic freedom.

“The Lord showed me what is going to become of Peter Obi. Because I am seeing what is ‘an arrangement’, in the realm of the spirit. The Lord took me straight to the spiritual world.

“Tomorrow, you will be seeing these things with your eyes.”

