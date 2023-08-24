The two major opposition parties are still determined to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) insist President Tinubu did not fairly win the 2023 election and are exploring all lawful means to remove him from power

While PDP's Atiku filed a fresh suit against Tinubu in a US court, LP's Obi is relying on the local courts

FCT, Abuja - Obiorah Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party (LP), has said Peter Obi did not petition any court in the United States (US) concerning President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, took his battle against President Tinubu’s victory to a US court.

Obi didn't petition US court: LP spokesman

Atiku filed a separate case No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.) at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against President Tinubu in the US.

Phrank Shaibu, his special assistant on public communications, said the new suit informed the decision of the former vice president to withdraw an existing case before a circuit court in Illinois.

The camp of the former vice-president believes President Tinubu’s academic records from primary school to university remained questionable.

Messrs Obi and Atiku are contesting the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Ifoh said although Obi — like Atiku — is asking the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to nullify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, he didn’t imitate the PDP chieftain.

He told The Punch:

“Our candidate did not petition any court in the US concerning Tinubu. I think only Atiku did that. But what we are saying is that Mr Peter Obi should be declared the authentic winner of the election after winning a majority of lawful votes.

“Despite the shenanigans perpetrated during the election, Obi still clearly won. We have provided the evidence to support our position, and we know that the learned justices will allow themselves to be guided by the evidence before arriving at a judgment. This is our position, and nothing can change it.”

