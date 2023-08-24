Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, filed a court petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 disputed poll

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Atiku Abubakar approached the court to challenge the outcome of the election won by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah has released a prophecy, disclosing that the court matter has already been wrapped up in the spiritual realm

Ikeja, Lagos state - As Nigerians await the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court (PEPC), David Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, on Thursday, August 24, declared that "the court case is over".

Speaking on Possibility TV, Prophet Elijah said God is involved in the legal tussle concerning the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The tribunal has reserved judgement on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the last general election. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Prophet Elijah prophesies about disputed 2023 election

Recall the 2023 poll held on February 25 saw the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare Bola Tinubu the winner of the election after polling a total of 8,794,726 votes. Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party (LP), respectively, settled for second and third spots on the log after securing 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively. Former Kano state governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, came in a distant fourth after garnering a total of 1,496,687 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Prophet Elijah said:

“I see the hand of The Lord stepping into the matter to settle that case.

“That court case is over.”

In an earlier message, Prophet Elijah advised Obi to “be careful not to fall into the hands of people who will deceive you”.

He added:

“The reason why they (opposition) cannot stop you is because you have 'the forerunner', the prophet.”

Apostle releases prophecy on tribunal judgement

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual head of the Souls For Christ Ministry, Apostle Tony Anthony, predicted that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) will uphold President Tinubu’s victory.

In a prophecy shared via his known Facebook page recently, the cleric said regardless of the court’s verdict, “I saw a humiliating force moving Tinubu out of power”.

Source: Legit.ng