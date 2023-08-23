The minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has done the unthinkable as he resumes office in a dramatic way

This is as the former Rivers governor stirred reactions with his choice of automobile for his first day at work in Abuja

The minister on Tuesday, August 22, arrived at his office in an armoured Lexus LX 600 SUV with the plate number ‘FCT – 01’

FCT, Abuja - The newly inaugurated minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike's choice of automobile for his first day at work has become a debate in the polity.

Wike has assumed office in a multi-million naira SUV vehicle marked ‘FCT 01’. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Wike on Tuesday, August 22, arrived at the FCTA in an armoured Lexus LX 600 SUV with the plate number ‘FCT – 01’, and this got many talking.

Breakdown of Wike's vehicle (price) in US dollars and Naira

The Punch reported that a search on the official Lexus website puts the price of this SUV starting from $100,115; this is equivalent to N75,764,028.55.

Therefore the cost price of Wike's vehicle is worth, N75,764,028.55, in Nigerian currency, naira.

Nigerians react to Wike’s plate number as FCT minister

Nigerians took to X (formerly Twitter) of the Punch and reacted to the development.

@BatifiedGeralt tweeted:

"Who him papa money miss?

@Mr_9izeGuy tweeted:

"E supposed be FCT - 001 nah

"Wikematics, Abuja go know say there's a new sheriff in town ."

@Engr_Stanley_EC tweeted:

"If you don't gerrit, forget about it."

@Deji_Dokun tweeted:

"Is Wike supposed to assume office in a kabu-kabu or tuk-tuk?

@AriJonsnow01 tweeted:

"Wike knows how to create attention and keep his name in the news, I guess it's time we ignore him and let him lead the agbados to where dem no know."

@ALFREDFranQ tweeted:

"This is why WIKE betrayed the Rivers state people and they sit there watching! Okay."

@steve2kayy tweeted:

"This people dey chop money sha."

Atiku's aide warns Wike, highlights FCT residents' basic needs

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to be careful.

Recall that Wike vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property will be affected.

FCT Minister Wike sends strong message to herdsmen

The newly sworn-in minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to end open grazing in Abuja, noting such can longer be tolerated.

The former governor said herdsmen could rear their cattle outside the city but would no longer be allowed to graze on the grasses used for the beautification of the city.

