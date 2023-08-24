The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate arrest of the landlord of the two-storey building that collapsed in Lagos Crescent located in Garki 2 of Abuja

Rescue operations were carried out, and many occupants were evacuated to medical centres in the FCT

The nation’s capital has recorded several building collapse cases in recent times, but this is the first incident since Wike assumed office

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the new minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Thursday, August 24, ordered the immediate arrest of the owner of a two-storey building that collapsed in Abuja.

The building collapsed on the night of Wednesday, August 23.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike has ordered the immediate arrest of the owner of the building which collapsed in Garki, Abuja. Photo credits: @NTANewsNow, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike visits scene of Abuja building collapse

The building had at least 39 residents, with two certified dead, and 37 rescued and taken to various hospitals.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A report by Vanguard newspaper noted Wike's order.

Wike said:

“It is unfortunate that we woke this morning to the very disturbing news of this building collapse.

"It is unfortunate that we lost two lives. I will appeal to the Permanent Secretary to make sure that funds are raised to pay the hospital bills of those who were rescued so that we do not lose any more person, and this should be done immediately."

2 die in Abuja building collapse

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abuja residents were thrown into mourning in the early hours of Thursday, August 24, as a two-storey building collapsed.

The incident happened at Lagos Street, Garki Village, in the Garki area of the FCT.

Eyewitnesses have been sharing their experiences on social media.

"Your houses will go down", Wike

Legit.ng also reported that Wike on Monday, August 21, left tongues wagging shortly after he assumed office.

The former Rivers governor arrived at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) at about 1:20 p.m. for his first media briefing after his swearing-in ceremony.

Wike was accompanied by a mammoth crowd into the building of the FCTA.

Demolition threat: “FCT not Rivers”, lawyer

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that human rights lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor warned Wike that the Nigerian administrative centre is not Rivers state.

In a cryptic social media post, Ejiofor predicted that Wike would take an “anarchical path”.

Source: Legit.ng