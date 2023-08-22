Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, has strongly condemned FCT minister, Nyesom Wike's demolition threat

Wike, after his inauguration, vowed to sanitise the FCT and also to demolish illegal buildings within the city, no matter whose property will be affected

Bawa, however, urged the former governor of Rivers state to prioritise the welfare and major needs of FCT residents and not create chaos in the city

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, an aide to the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to be careful.

Recall that Wike vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property will be affected.

Reacting, Bwala, a legal practitioner, in a post shared on his X page ( formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, August 21, warned Wike not to create chaos. He highlighted the basic needs of the FCT residents that the former governor should prioritise.

Reminding Wike that FCT is not Rivers state, Bwala noted that if the PDP chieftain causes chaos in the land, he will lose his job.

Bwala tweeted:

"Hello sir, in case you need refresher course; the basic needs of the residents of the FCT are; affordable healthcare facilities; access to good education facilities, clean sports and recreational centers, affordable transport services system, efficient and workable street light in the city Centre and the suburbs; and finally, security.

"You came with a bullish and vendetta spirit venting fire and brimstone about demolition and revocation of titles. Abuja is not Port Harcourt. If you create chaos in the city, you will jeopardize your principal,s interests and he will be forced to sacrifice your job. You will learn humility on the job."

Nigerians react as Atiku's aide counsels Wike

As usual, Nigerians took to the X comment section to share their opinions on Bwala's statement to Wike.

@BigNkay tweeted:

"It’s his duty too to create order in the city, clearing off shanties will make the city secure from criminal hideouts."

@sweetsixtien tweeted:

"Na Atiku house, Wadata plaza and all his PDP enemies Wike dey sound this message give."

@YakubuNe tweeted:

"Positive energy started with."

@mykvision tweeted:

"Wadata boys are getting jittery, A new Sheriff is in Town."

@DipoSpeak tweeted:

"The wadata building is situated on a road network on the masterplan, it has to go down first."

