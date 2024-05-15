A young lady was thrilled to share her journey of expanding her small-scale business within a month, a story that captured significant attention on TikTok

A delighted young lady eagerly shared her experience of growing her small business in just one month, a tale that quickly became popular on TikTok.

She described starting with only a few items, which she displayed outside her storefront to catch the eye of passersby.

As time passed, she managed to significantly expand her inventory.

Her shop, once sparsely stocked, was now filled to the brim with three times as many goods as before, showcasing the impressive development of her enterprise, as shown by @mhidey22123.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayor said:

“Big congratulations coming from ola of Lagos page.”

Becky A wrote:

“All those things supposed de inside nau.”

Ťhē-9slim-Eni also commented:

“You'll open a big supermarket next, congratulations.”

Boss Nest12:

“Bigger u just rite supermarket started in 2 shops years back now he's everywhere, I declare same glory to u in Jesus name.”

Tolu also commented:

“Omo I remember wen she first post this her shop people in d comments section laughing hmmmmm God is good.”

AKOLADE:

“She Dey reply all of una g.”

Mammie Cholcely:

“I'Il keep clapping for others till they clap for me I'm soooo happy for u 01 promise.”

Wendy_WO:

“If only you all know how much be this cUz ehh Nii only people wey dey sell food stuff supposed know wetin I dey talk.”

Mhidey22123:

“The bag of rice and palm oil plus ororo only cost almost 300k them Dey cap rubbishm.”

Mhiz Diamond433:

“Congratulations, am just starting too God that did urs will do mine also to be filled up like urs.”

