Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor has warned the new minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike against going ahead with his planned demolition of structures

Wike, upon assuming office on Monday, August 21, vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property would be affected

Reacting, Ejiofor, who is based in Abuja, lambasted the former Rivers state governor

FCT, Abuja - Human rights lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Wednesday, August 23, warned the new federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, that the Nigerian administrative centre is not Rivers state.

In a cryptic social media post, Ejiofor predicted that Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, will take an “anarchical path”.

Demolition threat: Ejiofor slams Wike

The legal practitioner also projected that Wike’s emergence as FCT minister would herald many legal tussles.

He wrote:

“FCT High court will soon be inundated with litigations that will herald this infamous despotic unguarded declaration under the new regime.

“Certainly, FCT is not Rivers State where even Judicial officers may be intimidated.

“Lawyers should also fasten their seatbelt for the festival of cases that will be given birth by the anarchical path soon to be taken by the new FCT emperor.”

Recall that Wike threatened illegal building demolitions during his inaugural address at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) office on Monday, August 21.

He also vowed that government would revoke undeveloped portions of land sold to people.

