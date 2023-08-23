The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has revealed her plans to rebrand Nigeria

She revealed this on Tuesday, August 22, during her interactive session with the permanent secretary and directors in the ministry

Musawa called on Nigerian songwriters and musical artists to develop a national theme song for the country as the first step to rebranding the nation

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has revealed that her first plan in office is to rebrand Nigeria with a new theme song.

As reported by TheCable, Musawa, who became the first woman to be appointed to the office, revealed this development on Tuesday, August 22, during an interactive section with the ministry's permanent secretary and other directors.

Hannatu Musawa during an interactive section with the per-sec and directors. Photo Credit: @HonHanneyMusawa

Source: Twitter

She asked songwriters and music artists across Nigeria's regions to develop a national theme song.

On the Nigerian creative industry, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“...this is the right moment to project it in a new exportable dimension for improved foreign earnings”.

As part of her agenda to boost the creative industry in Nigeria, she stated that “innovative and inspiring” concepts are in motion to help “drive and support” the country’s creative ministry.

Musawa further stated that her administration would engage relevant stakeholders that would help execute her vision and plans for the creative industry effectively.

She said rebranding Nigeria’s image remains her top priority and that Nigeria would no longer be labelled as the poverty capital of Africa or a fraud and terrorism state.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, the idea of a new national theme song for Nigeria caused a lot of buzz on social media as Nigerians gave different opinions about the initiative.

@Tobiloba_O wrote:

"Theme song? Is this nursery school?

"Instead of us to be thinking of how to use the creative industry to attract investments and improve the economy she is thinking of theme song. Sigh!"

@mazi_duce wrote:

"How would this be beneficial to the poor Nigerians suffering everyday hoping for our dear country to be working again?"

@iamdanzor_ wrote:

"Abeg make we get new anthem be like this one Dey make this country go upside down. Sha feature Asake and Davido for me. Make it amapiano at least if we Dey see shege we fit Dey dance."

Anxiety as Tinubu's minister threatens directors with BP

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the new minister of the FCT, has threatened to give directors in the FCT administration and FCDS blood pressure.

At a press conference shortly after his swearing-in, the new minister said he was ready to fix the short-term plan immediately and later for the long-term one.

According to the former governor of Rivers State, the short-term plans include transportation, sanitation, and street lights.

Source: Legit.ng