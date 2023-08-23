Nyesom Wike, the new minister of the FCT, has threatened to give directors in the FCT administration and FCDS blood pressure

Speaking at a press conference shortly after his swearing-in, the new minister said he was ready to fix the short-term plan immediately and later for the long-term plan

According to the former governor of Rivers State, the short-term plans are in the area of transportation, sanitation, and street lights, among others

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), told directors under his ministry to go around with their medications because he was ready to give them blood pressure (BP) if they failed to do their jobs.

Speaking at a press conference shortly after his swearing-in, The Nation reported that the former governor of Rivers State advised the directors of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and FCT Administration to seek redeployment if they could not carry out their functions effectively.

Wike lists short-term plans for Abuja

The new minister told the workers to work without fear or favour and that he was never difficult to relate with. However, he clarified that he only wanted results from them.

According to the minister, short issues will be fixed as soon as possible, while the long-term plan will be done later.

He listed the quick issues to be fixed in Nigeria's capital in the area of sanitation, street light, insecurity, transportation, street trading and other issues.

Wike laments indiscriminate bus stops in FCT

Speaking on sanitation in the FCT, the minister said:

“You must be ready to work hard, I must make sure I give you BP, so you must work hard. You can’t be sleeping when the environment is dirty."

While lamenting about the indiscriminate bus stop in the FCT, Wike, who is still a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that “Wahala don come.”

Source: Legit.ng