One of the newly sworn-in ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, did the unthinkable on Monday, August 21

A video capturing the moment Lola Ade-John, the minister of tourism, knelt down before President Bola Tinubu shortly after taking her oath of office has emerged

The new minister, however, caused mild drama when she chose to kneel before Tinubu after signing the oath book

State House, Abuja - The newly sworn-in minister of tourism, Lola Ade-John, on Monday, August 21, made headlines in the polity.

This is as Ade-John went to greet the Nigerian leader where he was seated, at the inauguration of the new ministers which was held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

In a video shared online by Channels Television, the excited Ade-John knelt before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly after signing the oath of service.

During the event, Ade-John signed her oath of service register, before walking to where President Tinubu sat and knelt before him, then shook hands with him, The Punch reported.

Nigerians react as minister of tourism kneels before President Tinubu

The video instantly became a viral sensation on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Reacting, an X user Husseini Shaibu, Ph.D @igalaman tweeted:

"The Minister of Tourism Lola Ade-John and that of Steel Shuaibu Audu just earned my respect for their humility and show of respect at the swearing-in-ceremony of new ministers at the Villa.

"I am impressed! Very."

Another X user David Offor @DavidsOffor tweeted:

"Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John showing full respect to her boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu!!

"Beautiful."

Watch the video as the minister kneels before Tinubu

President tasks 45 newly sworn-in ministers

In a bid to reboot his three-month-long administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a fresh directive to the newly sworn-in ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu, during the inauguration of the ministers-designate in Abuja, on Monday, August 21, charged them to prioritise the national interests and its diverse population, and shun regional or state-specific considerations.

Tinubu urged the 45 newly sworn-in ministers to work towards facilitating the delivery of objectives that underpin the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

Watch moment new minister prostrates before President Tinubu

The minister of steel development, Shuaibu Audu prostrates before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu moments after taking his oath of office.

He is the latest set of ministers that have been sworn into office officially, by President Tinubu on Monday, August 21.

Mr. Audu, in a video shared by Imran U. Wakili OluwaFemi (PULLO) @IU_Wakiliiby on X (Twitter), prostrated before he followed the protocol.

Source: Legit.ng