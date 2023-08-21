Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, has dismissed the report that he was in merger talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Addressing party supporters in Edo on Sunday night, Obi said most of the reports in the media are not true

While noting that he was only campaigning to be Nigeria's president and that he was the only person that could solve the problem of Nigeria

Benin, Edo - Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has commented on the alleged merger between him and his former boss, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking to the party's supporters in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Sunday night, August 20, ahead of the local government election, the former governor of Anambra State said most of the things being said about him were a rumour.

Peter Obi speaks on alleged merger with Atiku, Kwankwaso Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi, in his address, said:

"I am campaigning to be President because I can say it any day, I will solve the problem of Nigeria."

Peter Obi denies having alliances with Atiku, Kwankwaso

He went further to dismiss the report, adding that "half of the things you're hearing are rumours,' while expressing the belief that he was the only solution to solving the problem of Nigeria.

While appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday night, August 21, Yinusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed that the Labour Party has been engaging its stakeholders and many other political parties on possible alliances.

While Tanko dismissed the merger talk, the Labour Party chieftain maintained that the party has been engaging many political parties in the opposition party, including the PDP and the NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng