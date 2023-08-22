Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has revealed why he conducted local government elections in Anambra in his last year as governor

The former Anambra State governor said his frequent court cases in court were primarily to be blamed for it

He, however, stated that a new Nigeria is possible if only there is a focus on education, health and poverty alleviation

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has revealed why he conducted a local government election in Anambra State in his last year as a sitting governor.

He blamed it on the frequent litigations he was battling over his mandate as governor of Anambra State.

Peter Obi said focusing on the health and education sectors and alleviating poverty would integrate development into Nigeria. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi revealed this on Tuesday, August 22, via a post he shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote:

"...I did not conduct local government elections, until my last year in office, because of the many litigations that came in our way, which prevented me from doing so."

Obi noted that despite his inability to conduct an election, he ensured the provision of funds to develop the local government areas.

He wrote:

"..I ensured that all the funds meant for the development of the State at the local government level, were properly utilized especially in providing primary health care, basic education, and poverty alleviation for the people of the state.

"I urged all to go and verify this claim. I reminded our candidates that in the context of the brand of leadership a New Nigeria needs, they must remain competent, capable and have the much needed integrity to deliver accountable governance to the people."

He further noted a need to improve the health sector education sector and "pull people out of poverty."

Obi said these three development indices can be achieved locally and would help integrate "development across the nation, through responsible governance at the local government level."

