A minister-designate, Bosun Tijani, has gotten a new job as a visiting professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa

Tijani was one of the 45 ministerial nominees that were confirmed by the Nigerian Senate last week

The newly confirmed minister disclosed this on Friday, August 11, via his Twitter handle @bosuntijani

Bosun Tijani, one of the 45 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, who the Nigerian Senate confirmed, has announced the approval of his application as a visiting professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Tijani announced this via his Twitter handle @bosuntijani on Friday, August 11.

Tinubu’s minister Bosun Tijani gets new appointment

"The committee approved your application as Visiting Adjunct Professor: Wits School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand, with effect from 1 September 2023 for a period of 3 years until 31 August 2026."

