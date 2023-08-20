All 45 ministers-designate have completed their documentation process in preparation for their inauguration on Monday, August 21

The documentation process, which began on August 19 at the office of the SGF, was described as "seamless"

The ministers are allowed to bring three guests each to the inauguration at the Conference Center of the State House in Abuja

All 45 ministers-designate have reportedly completed their documentation process ahead of their inauguration on Monday, August 21.

Legit.ng gathers that the documentation started on Saturday, August 19, at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Wike, other ministers-designate have completed their documentation ahead of the inauguration on Monday, August 21.

Completing the documentation process implies that the stage is now set for the swearing-in of the ministers, Business Day reported.

Ministerial documentation seamless - Bassey

Commenting on the development, Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the SGF, described the process as "seamless".

He explained that there were four registration points and it took each minister less than ten minutes to complete the process.

Each of the ministers is allowed to bring three guests to the inauguration venue.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Conference Center of the State House, Abuja, from 10 am on Monday.

“Also, invitation cards for the three guests of the Ministers-Designate were successfully given to each Minister for onward delivery to their guests," Bassey said.

He advised the guests to be seated by 9am even as he urged those not invited to stay away from the venue.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday, August 16, assigned portfolios to the 45 Ministers who were cleared by the National Assembly.

Tinubu asked to stop Wike, others from collecting life pension

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Tinubu to stop the former governors in his cabinet from collecting life pensions from their states.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan, legal and advocacy organisation made the call in a statement released on Sunday, August 20.

SERAP, in the statement sighted by Legit.ng, threatened to take the Nigerian president to court should he fail to stop the ministers from collecting pensions as ex-governors.

Source: Legit.ng