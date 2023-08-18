President Bola Tinubu's unveiling of the portfolios of his ministerial nominees, who have been screened and confirmed by the Senate, has been welcomed with mixed feelings from stakeholders.

While speaking with Legit.ng, MS Ingawa, a public commentator, posited that the development met some expectations and disappointment.

North feels shortchanged with President Tinubu's ministerial portfolio Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Katsina-born engineer said many northern stakeholders believed that the region was shortchanged, but he was of the view that the north shortchanged itself during the ministerial nomination process.

Analyst describes appointment of Dele Alake as Solid Minerals Minister as a misery

He also expressed shock over the nomination of Dele Alake as Solid Minerals Minister, describing the decision as a "misery".

According to Ingawa:

"I believe it met some expectations but didn't with some. Security Ministries didn't meet the expectations of many. Dele Alake as Solid Minerals Minister is also a mystery.

"Northern people believe they are shortchanged, but I believe we shortchanged ourselves during the nomination. Our stakeholders are nominated based on only interest, not progress. Now we have huge responsibilities with incapable hands."

President Tinubu has played his part, analyst revealed

The analyst then commended President Tinubu for appointing ministers to the region based on the challenges confronting the largest region in Nigeria.

According to him, the challenges of the north are insecurity and agriculture, and the region gets ministers in areas they are being affected.

He said:

"But Asiwaju played his part. Security, Police and Agricultural remain the major challenges of the North, and he gave the North all of them. It's left for us to utilise the opportunity for the betterment of our region."

