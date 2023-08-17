FCT, Abuja - Amid the country's hardship and frequent insecurity, the Nigerian Governor's Forum (NGF) met in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

This development was confirmed via a social media post by the chairman of the NGF and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) met in Abuja on Thursday, August 17. Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Governor Uzodimma, in his post, wrote:

"In our efforts towards guaranteeing the safety of our people, the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) took further measures by interacting with the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, during our emergency meeting yesterday.

"Our discussions addressed other sundry matters that complement the safety of our States and the nation at large. This is with a view to dousing the concerns of our people as regards the current security and economic situation in the country."

NGF vows to continue fight against insecurity

He further noted that he and other state governors have a huge responsibility to combat insecurity. Governor Uzodimma said the NGF would continue to engage all the critical and relevant stakeholders to ensure a clampdown on insecurity and the safety of Nigerians.

He wrote:

"The responsibility upon us is enormous and critical. We will continue to engage critical stakeholders while encouraging our people to support our security agencies in their constitutional assignment."

