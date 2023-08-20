Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger state has approved the appointment of 131 women as aides

According to the statement, 41 of the appointees will serve as coordinators while the remaining 90 would serve as Senior Special Assistants

Bago explained that the appointment is the fulfilment of his campaign promise to allow women to contribute to the building of Niger state

Niger state, Minna - In a time when Nigerians are urging the government to cut down on the cost of governance, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has appointed 131 women to various political positions

A breakdown of the 131 women appointees revealed that 41 of the appointees were to serve as coordinators while the remaining 90 would serve as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Daily Trust reported.

Mohammed Umaru Bago appoints 131 women as aides Photo Credit: Mohammed Umaru Bago

Source: Facebook

The spokesman to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, August 19.

Why Niger governor appointed 131 women as aide

Speaking on the reason for the appointment, Bago said the appointments were in fulfilment of his campaign promise.

Bago explained that he promised to allow women to contribute to the building of Niger state

Bago urged the 131 women appointees to be dedicated and contribute their quota to the success of his administration’s policy thrusts.

