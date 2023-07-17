Governor Mohammed Bago's son, Marwan has urged his fellow pupils at El-Amin Int’l School, Abuja to study hard

Marwan said hard work will make them become governors like his father and president like Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The young Bago stated this while speaking as the Head Boy during the school graduation ceremony

FCT, Abuja - Marwan, son of Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, was the cynosure of all eyes at his school, El-Amin Int’l School, Abuja, graduation ceremony.

The young Bago, who is the Head Boy in the primary section of the school, during his speech, encouraged his fellow pupils he will be leaving behind to work hard, so they can become a governor like his father and President like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Marwan, son of Niger state governor, Mohammed Bago tells his fellow pupils to “study hard to become governor like, My father”. Photo Credit: @ailezu3

Source: TikTok

In the 22 seconds viral video posted on TikTok @ailezu3, Marwan thanked his father for enrolling him in the school.

“To the pupils, I’m going to be leaving behind, they should work hard and do everything correct. They will become governor like my father and president like Tinubu and a lot more."

Bago was sworn in as Niger state governor on Monday, May 29 after he emerged winner of the March 18 governorship election.

He was a third-term member of the House of Representatives for Chachanga Federal Constituency.

Source: Legit.ng