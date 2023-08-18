Governor Ademola Adeleke has explained the reason for appointing a senior special assistant on the government house pool

Adeleke said the position is not new as it has been in existence for the past 12 years in Osun state

He stated that contrary to speculation in social media, the position has no connection with the swimming pool

Osun State, Osogbo- Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has finally opened up on the appointment of Alhaji Oyetunji Abefe as a senior special assistant on the government house pool.

Adeleke said the position has been in existence for the past twelve years in Osun state and was created by the All Progressive Congress (APC), BBC Pidgin reported.

The governor explained that contrary to what many people think, he said the position is not related to the swimming pool.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the position of the SSA for the government house pool deals with transport matters.

“The section deals with drivers and vehicles inside Government House. The APC created the office and it has been in existence for the past 12 years. The SSA coordinates and oversees all the activities in that sector”

“We inherited the office from the former government and Governor Adeleke is committed to retaining anything good to protect and effectively manage public and private assets.”

Unusual appointment other state governors have made

It is not new for state governors to make appointments that will suit the offices they’ve created.

Most of the time, they create offices to quickly address problems they identify after assuming office.

Here are some unusual appointments announced by state governors:

Special assistant on divorcees

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state appointed one Balaraba Ibrahim as special assistant on Divorcees to handle the position in order to help divorcees in the state

The spokesperson for the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, said the office was established because it is also important to care for the divorcees

"Already the woman is the Chair lady of divorcees for Bauchi state and they have programs when she helps divorces, That’s the governor appointed her to the position.”

Special adviser on graveyard matters

Kano state is also not exempted from the usual appointment. In 2018, Yakubu Nagoda was the special assistant on graveyards to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Special assistant on streetlights

A special assistant on streetlight issues was also appointed for the state.

In 2020, Ganduje appointed three senior special assistants to handle streetlights.

Ministry of Happiness

In 2017 Imo State under former governor Rochas Okorocha created the ministry to ensure happiness for the people of Imo State.

Okorocha announced Mrs Ogechi Ololodi as the state Commissioner for Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

