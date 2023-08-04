Nigerians have condemned the announcement of 47 media aides by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP

The PDP governor on Thursday evening, in a tweet, released the name of two special advisers, ten senior special advisers and 35 special assistants on social media and content creation

Some Nigerians took to the comment section and lamented the high cost of governance on the part of the political leaders

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Yola, Adamawa - Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), announced the appointment of 47 media aides on Thursday, August 3.

In a tweet, the governor made the announcement while expressing confidence that appointees will effectively serve the people of the state very well.

How Nigerian governor buzz social media with his appointment Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Among the appointees are two special advisers, ten senior special advisers and 35 special assistants on social media and content creation.

How Nigerians react to PDP governor's appointment

In the tweet's comment section, some Nigerians, including Rinu Oduala, expressed their displeasure with the governor's move.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See their comments below:

Oduala urged the governor to round it up to 50. She said:

"Media team alone, 47 people? Why not make it 50, my governor?"

Amuda Dewale said:

"How do you plan to reduce the cost of governance with so much advisers on media only? Will they be operating Adamawa radio station or tv station because why do you need about 50 people?"

However, Olusegun Peters shared a contrary view, sharing his experience:

"I worked at an NGO as an Assistant Media Officer for a while, I was to create literal, still and motion content for just Twitter and Instagram. I'd be on the computer all day writing, designing and editing, still didn't "bomb" enough. A government would need up to 35 media guys."

Olorogun Ernest lamented that the image of Adamawa was not favourable in the media space; he said:

"Seems there's so much madness in the air of Adamawa state. From Binani to the bleaching senator who beats up a female in a sex toy shop and recently talks nonsense about starting primary school at 3yr old during a ministerial screening and now to wasteful Fintiri. Your Excellency, does this list look reasonable or sensible to you?"

On his part, Somto Anierobi, satirically said the population of Nollywood was not up to that number in performing a script. He writes:

"47-man media team?

"Even Nollywood cast no reach like this!"

Source: Legit.ng