An aide to Governor Umo Uno of Akwa Ibom State has revealed why his principal boarded a local flight instead of the official jet

He stated that Governor Uno was only trying to fulfil his campaign promises to support state-owned investments and establishment

The aide, however, dismissed claims that the official jet of the governor was still in possession of his predecessor

Akwa Ibom, Uyo - Akwa Ibom State government has reacted to the speculations that former Governor Emmanuel Udom refused to return the State House official jet.

This speculation made the rounds after it was discovered recently that the incumbent, Governor Umo Uno boarded a public airline (Ibom Air) from Uyo, the state capital, to Abuja, the federal capital.

The Akwa Ibom State government has dismissed claims that the official jet of the governor is still in possession of his predecessor. Photo Credit: Akwa Ibom State Government

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Governor Uno was subjected to security checks like other citizens who boarded the public airline.

Clearing the air on this misconception, the senior special assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, said the official jet of the governor is not in the possession of his predecessor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mr Ndueso revealed this during a radio interview monitored by a national daily on Friday, August 18.

Why Gov Uno boarded Ibom Air

He revealed that the decision of the governor to board a local airline was an attempt to uphold his campaign promises to support the homegrown investment of the State and its citizens in helping them to thrive and blossom.

Mr Ndueso said:

“Remember, His Excellency, Pastor Eno, said he is not a governor who sits in his comfort zone in the office to receive reports from the fields, but one who will go out to feel and experience the realities of investments and public utilities funded with public funds.

“The governor has told his people that in appointing aides, he is not appointing aides that would carry his umbrella and phones since he is carrying them himself, but he would rather appoint people with the capacity to add value to his administration.

“Even at the airport, you could see him subjecting himself to thorough checks and other airport procedures, and that is because he wishes to lead by example. Such actions should not be misinterpreted, but seen as actions that make him more connected to his people.”

He stated that the speculations and notion that the state official jet was still in the possession of his predecessor were unfortunate. Mr Ndueso described it as a “beer parlour gist” targeted at marring the image of his principal.

The governor’s aide said he was disappointed that the public misconstrued the good intentions of his principal. He urged them to disregard any rumours or speculations linked to the same story.

Governor Uno re-appoints all his predecessor's commissioners, gives reason

In another development, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reappointed all the cabinet members who served under the previous administration of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Eno said the decision was made temporarily to reward those who supported and fought alongside him during the challenging electoral period.

The Akwa Ibom State governor stated that his prerogative is choosing the people to work with him.

Source: Legit.ng