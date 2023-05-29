Umaru Muhammed Bago, the newly sworn-in Governor of Niger state, has raised some tension in the state as he disclosed an intention to demolish the Chanchaga police station in Minna, the state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed the plan while delivering his inaugural speech at the trade fair complex in Minna on Monday, May 29.

Newly sworn-in Niger governor orders police state demolition Photo Credit: @HonBago

Source: Twitter

According to the new governor, the first assignment he would be embarking on is to mark the police station for demolition and that would be carried out on a date he is yet to announce.

Bago said he was worried that the police station obstructed the water pipeline and therefore, it would be marked for demolition after the inaugural ceremony.

The statement reads in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Priority will be given to portable drinking water, as we leave this venue, we have a police station sitting on our water pipeline, we will mark it for demolition because we must provide portable drinking water for our people”.

He further reassured the people of the state of his commitment to fighting insecurity hunting the country to the barest minimum.

According to him, the matters at hand are very urgent while noting that he will uphold and ensure the protection of lives and property as well as the constitutional principle of security.

Source: Legit.ng