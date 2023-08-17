Google is set to gift at least 20,000 Nigerians digital skills and financial grants of up to N1.2 billion

The technology company also plans to support startup growth which would, in turn, lead to job creation

Google's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, said the tech giant wants to support the government's goal of boosting young people's involvement in the digital economy

Google's Africa executives have disclosed that the company intends to train 20,000 women and young people in Nigeria in digital skills.

In addition, they said the tech giant would provide the government with a grant of N1.2 billion ($1.6 million) to assist in the creation of one million digital jobs across the nation.

During a conference in Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima informed Google Africa executives that Nigeria intends to create digital jobs for its burgeoning youth population. However, Shettima did not give a time frame for when the positions would be created.

Recall that last year, the tech giant said it is training Nigerian youths on digital skills and empowerment.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government and Google introduced new restrictions for digital loan apps on its Play Store platform to ensure that users were protected from predatory lending practices.

It was stated that the new policy, which went into effect on May 31, prohibited apps from accessing sensitive user data such as photos, videos, contacts, precise location data, and call logs.

Google's programme supports government's goal

Reuters reported that the training would be made possible, according to Google Africa executives, by a grant from its charitable division in collaboration with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa.

Shettima claimed that Google's programme supported the government's goal of boosting young people's involvement in the digital economy. Shettima noted that the government is also collaborating on the project with the nation's banks.

According to Olumide Balogun, the director of Google for West Africa, the business will invest money, teach digital skills to women and young people in Nigeria, and support startup growth, leading to job creation.

Charles Murito, the head of government relations and public affairs for Google Africa, stated during the conference that Google is committed to investing in digital infrastructure across Africa and added that digital transformation may facilitate job creation.

