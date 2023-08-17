President Bola Tinubu's newly designated minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has disclosed his agenda for the tech sector

Following his visit to President Tinubu at the presidential villa, Tijani said his reign as a minister will build a bigger and better future for Nigerians in the industry

While thanking President Tinubu for the appointment, Tijani promised to work with stakeholders in the sector to enhance productivity and improve the country's economy

FCT, Abuja - Bosun Tijani, the designated Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has disclosed his plans for Nigeria's tech ecosystem once President Bola Tinubu swore him in on Monday, August 21.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 17, the tech guru shared pictures of his visit to President Tinubu and expressed his readiness to serve Nigeria and "build a bigger and better future for all Nigerians."

According to Business Day, the designated minister has spent most of his adult life in the tech industry. Still, many tech gurus in the country have viewed him as an outsider compared to the former minister who held the office, Ali Isa Pantami.

What Tinubu's new minister plans to do differently

Tijani is an economics graduate of the University of Jos. He holds a master's degree in information systems and management from Warwick Business School and a doctorate in innovation and economic development from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday, the minister-designate revealed his agenda for the new role. He said:

"It's an exciting time to build a bigger and better future for all Nigerians.

"Grateful to the President @officialABAT for the opportunity to join his team working to deliver a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

"I look forward to working with all stakeholders to raise the level of productivity across our economy through the smart application of technology."

