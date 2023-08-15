President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olusesan Olufunso Adebiyi as the new permanent secretary of the state house.

According to a tweet by Nigeria's presidency, Adebiyi succeeded Tijjani Umar, who recently retired from the position on Thursday, August 10. Umar served in that capacity from April 5, 2020, until his retirement.

It was learnt that Adebiyi officially resumed office on Monday, August 14, in Abuja, where he pledged his commitment to Nigeria and the handover ceremony was held at the administrative block of the State House.

Adebiyi earlier served as the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, and he expressed appreciation to his predecessor, Umar.

The new permanent secretary acknowledged the dedication of his predecessor to the service of the country and congratulated him on the successful retirement on Thursday.

