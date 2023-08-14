Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has responded to questions from his followers about the ongoing court case between Peter Gregory Obi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, filed a suit in court challenging the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Prophet Boma said what he sees is a sort of "coup plot" in Nigeria where the country's "democracy will not be democracy"

Port Harcourt, River state - Prophet Abel Boma has said he sees a “coup plot” in the Nigerian judicial system.

Legit.ng recalls that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the court.

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has spoken on how the court case between Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu will play out. Photo credits: Abel Tamunominabo Boma, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Prophet Boma speaks on Obi vs Tinubu case

Speaking on the development, Rivers-based Prophet Boma stated that he foresees a state of disorder in the judicial process and interpretation of the statute.

He said in a recent video published on his known YouTube page:

“We’ll still see the court turning upside down.

“I’m seeing something like coup plot in the Nigerian court system where things will be turned upside down. Your democracy will not be democracy.”

Tinubu will win, says Prophet Boma

