Sanam, Niger Republic - An emerging report has confirmed the killing of six Niger Republic soldiers and ten suspected jihadists during a sporadic gun battle on Sunday, August 13.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This development is on the heels of the current military takeover of the Republic of Niger, which led to the detention of its democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

At least six Nigerien soldiers and ten jihadists died during the heated gun battle in Sunam. Photo Credit: Giles Clarke

Source: Twitter

According to Eyewitness News, it was gathered that the suspected jihadists on motorbikes ambushed the Nigerian troops in Sanam, the country's western region.

Legit.ng gathered that Sanam is the Tillaberi tri-border area where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso, and it is revealed that this is the region where jihadist attacks are frequent.

It was further gathered that a similar occurrence occurred in the same region on Wednesday, August 9, the first since the General Abdourahamane Tchiani coup took place.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

General Tchiani justified his coup and overthrow of President Bazoum on the premises of the deteriorated state of insecurity in Niger.

Source: Legit.ng