A new report has it that Nigeria was slow in progression under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

A new survey by a Lagos-based public perception firm confirmed and noted Nigerians believe the country is progressive under Bola Tinubu's administration

Nigerians agreed with the report that Nigeria moved backward under Buhari's tenure but argued with Nigeria moving forward under Tinubu, relating to the current harsh realities

Lagos, Nigeria - A recent survey conducted has shown that Nigerians believe the nation is progressing under the current All Progressives Congress (APC)'s government.

Reactions as a survey showed Nigeria moving forward under Tinubu's govt

This was made known by Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to Muhammadu Buhari, former President of Nigeria, in a post shared on his Twitter page on Sunday evening, August 13, 2023.

Survey sparks reaction on Nigeria's growth under Tinubu and ex-President Buhari. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to the post, 62% of Nigerians see the country moving forward under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, in a survey conducted by CMC Connect LLP, a Lagos-based public perception firm, confirmed the development.

"SURVEY: 62% of Nigerians in a new survey believe Nigeria moving forward under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The survey was conducted by CMC Connect LLP, Lagos-based public perception consulting and strategic communication firm, in partnership with Analysts Data Services and Resources (ADSR)," Bashir Ahmad wrote.

According to the survey, a substantial majority of respondents show strong satisfaction with the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The report said respondents endorsed the allowance of both old and redesigned naira notes as legal tenders, while the proposed removal of electricity subsidy got significant dissatisfaction due to concerns about energy costs, The Cable reported.

Nigerians react

This above survey led to a comparison of Nigeria's progression under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the current administration headed by Tinubu.

Some Nigerians agreed that Nigeria was regressive under Buhari but with the current hardship in the country, they argued Nigeria's progression under Tinubu at the moment.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@mayor1use tweeted:

"Nigeria is moving forward under Tinubu"

"U just accepted that Nigeria was moved backward during Buhari's 8years. How do we believe u about Tinubu's own. You can't give what u don't have. Tinubu cannot."

@Dapreacha11 tweeted:

"This media job hard sha!! Sorry oh my friend."

@abimbolasuccess tweeted:

"Aboki, you’re certainly going back to your recharge cards business "

@akintunero tweeted:

"And they sourced their data from?

@aai_austin tweeted:

"Fake survey ."

@De_GreatKhan tweeted:

"Look who is believing in surveys, lmao."

@iamayims tweeted:

"Survey wey deceive PO say him go win election."

Source: Legit.ng