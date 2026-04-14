Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's Mother's Love has now joined the list of Nollywood movies that have surpassed N100 million at the box office

The update about the movie achievement at the cinemas was weeks after it was released, and was shared via its Instagram page

Omotola also reacted to her movie's record with an appreciation post and a message to her fans and supporters

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s latest movie, ‘Mother’s Love’, has now surpassed N100 million at the box office.

Omotola's new movie's achievement at the cinemas was made public on Monday, April 13, 2026, via an Instagram page created specially to update fans about her movie.

Update about Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's movie Mother’s Love emerges. Credit: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola's team appreciated fans for their support despite the fact that Mother's Love was released during Lent and Ramadan.

"Congratulations to the MothersLove Team and Thank you ! to everyone Who has Dedicatedly gone out to watch Our movie ! Thanks Again Nigeria and West Africa! We keep Moving ! Despite our Movie Coming out at a Time when for the First time , Both Muslims and Christians were Fasting during our Open week and Second Week , and Newer Movies Coming out Afterwards, your support has been Heavy and Truly Appreciated!!!"

In a post via her Instagram story, Omotola also penned an appreciation message to her fans.

"Thank you Nigeria. We only just starting if you haven't Mother's Love, you are missing something. You are missing something different, something truly special," she wrote.

Aside from Omotola's movie surpassing N100m at the cinema, it is also the first Nollywood film to donate 100 percent of its box office earnings to charity.

Mixed reactions trail Omotola Jalade's movie record at cinemas. Credit: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

In March 2026, the Guardian reported that Omotola pledged to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from her movie, Mother’s Love, to Slum2School Africa to support children in underserved communities.

Social media post about Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's movie's achievement at the cinemas is below:

Reactions as Omotola's movie surpasses N100m at box-office

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

madebydidi_001 commented:

"She donated everything to Charity?! Wow!! God bless you."

lifeofkimcy commented:

"Since all these days nawa o make Una go watch o."

evelynuma_223 commented:

"The film is not doing well, it was out before return of arinzo and it has hits 200m plus. May be people re not watching the mothers love well."

mommatrinity3 commented:

"When you do a come back... Always ask those on ground how it's been done. Nobody is an island. The time of cassette nollywood you fit dey top chat but street ti take over. Ask who knows road ..... If the movie been 100m first week e for no go charity... All na wash. Ask question next time biko. If na dance them dey dance now follow dance. Pride no dey help."

iam_bekyy said:

"100m Since Ikweji my people."

sophiasampson37 commented:

"She didn't do enough PR sha."

gift_egeonu reacted:

"Mama use the opportunity dance ikweji."

What Omotola Jalade said about women's influence

Legit.ng previously reported that Omotola shared insights on women’s influence in Nollywood during an interview on Naija FM 102.7.

She revealed that many actresses are not only screen talents but also business owners, producers, and entrepreneurs running multiple ventures behind the scenes.

During the interview, Omotola recalled receiving gifts from admirers, including a car, even though she is married. She credited her husband’s confidence for maintaining harmony in their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng