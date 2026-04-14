A lady who got an Itel solar generator and panels celebrated as she got to enjoy electricity after months of heat and darkness

However, her landlord refused to allow her to install the solar panels on the roof and gave her one condition before he finally agreed

Her video went viral, and many who came across the post shared their similar experiences with solar electricity installation

A Nigerian student celebrated as she bought the Itel Power Tank with panels for solar electricity.

The Delta-based student shared how her landlord initially refused to allow her to put her solar panels on his roof.

A student shares condition landlord gave before she installed solar panels on roof. Photo: @udoka.15

Source: TikTok

Identified as @udoka.15 on TikTok, she shared how she and the solar engineers begged and convinced the landlord to allow her to put the panels on the roof.

She said:

"My landlord no gree make I out the panel for him roof. E say e no want see any nail for e roof, so that the roof no go leak. Omo na so I con dey explain to my landlord o, say people wey go put the panel say dem be professional and say the roof no go get any leakage.

“The solar man too con help me beg my landlord say e get the way dem go take put the solar panel. Dem no go use nail. Say them go just use something tie am to the roof. Na der my landlord con finally agree make them put am.”

She said her landlord agreed on the condition that no nails would be used.

Her video was captioned:

"Install my solar generator with me @itel Energy Nigeria.”

She added in the comments:

"It carries my fridge. E dey last o even with my small fridge. Even for raining season e dey reach 95 percent. E dey reach me use till day break even with my fridge."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail student's solar installation

chayoma said:

"I just bought mine in my shop, I can't believe I don't buy fuel anymore."

1% said:

"With those pop light e go off for night u no even suppose use am that day."

ĚXĆĂŃÔŘ said:

"how long does it take the panel to charge?"

Matrix_G

"E dey last? na only fan and charging of phone i wan use am dey do."

mentus

"Yu go dey off some light o those lights too much the battery go go down fast."

A student shares why landlord allowed her to install solar panels on roof. Photo: @udoka.15

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng