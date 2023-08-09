Prominent opposition figure, Timi Frank, has condemned Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for his recent revelation that funds had been sent to all federal lawmakers

Speaking via a video, Frank described Akpabio’s revelation at the plenary on Monday, August 7, as a “show of shame” and a "mockery of democracy"

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) member, therefore, called on the Senate President to resign his position immediately

FCT, Abuja - Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Godswill Akpabio, the incumbent senate president, to step down.

Frank, in a video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 9, said Akpabio "made a mockery of Nigeria's democracy". Frank is an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

‘You must resign’, Frank tackles Akpabio

Frank stated that it was insensitive for the federal lawmakers to enjoy national resources in the name of holidaying at a time Nigerians were facing hardships and other economic challenges.

His words:

"The show of shame that was demonstrated today on live national television where the senate under Akpabio was telling the whole world that they are going on vacation and the Clerk of the national assembly has paid money to every account of the Nigerian senators. This is the biggest joke we've seen in recent time (sic).

"But that is the main reason why I am making it bold and very clear Senator Godswill Akpabio must immediately resign as the senate president."

Akpabio's controversial statement

On Monday, August 7, the upper legislative chamber concluded the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Thereafter, the senators adjourned plenary to September 26.

Addressing his colleagues before the adjournment motion was moved, Akpabio said money has been sent by Magaji Tambuwal, clerk of the national assembly, to the senators to “enjoy” their holidays.

