The coup leaders in Niger are unyielding to the demands of the international community to allow President Mohamed Bazoum back to power

The uncooperativeness of the coupists prompted condemnation from France; Niger was formerly part of the colonial French West Africa

Joining several concerned people to advise against the use of force in Niger, Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele counseled the Western world to take it easy

Niamey, Niger Republic - Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Nigeria, has urged the Western world to avoid creating more problems in coup-hit Niger Republic.

According to Primate Ayodele, “this will also lead to the killing of the masses and that of the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum”.

Nigerien soldiers on alert as supporters of the coup leaders gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, near a French airbase in Niger. Photo credit: AFP

'Bloodshed not advisable in Niger': Primate Ayodele

Primate Ayodele's prophecy was made known in a video published on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, August 13.

His words:

“Don’t try any problem in Niger. A drop of bloodshed can also give away the life of the president.

“Let us resolve the issue of Niger peacefully and amicably so that everybody can hands off and let the people do whatever they want to do.”

He continued:

“The moment you are planning to cause problems or issues, sincerely you will cause havoc to the life of the president.

“The coup in Niger has come to stay, and anybody trying to bring force will lead to so many things. They should not allow such.

“We should take it very easy and also be very careful so that the issue will not amount to what we don’t expect.”

Update on Niger coup

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the military junta in Niger Republic has reportedly expressed its readiness for dialogue with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), the development was the first of its kind that the coup leaders would signal a talk with the regional bloc.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sheik Bala Lau, the leader of the Islamic scholars from Nigeria who had visited the Niger Republic under the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was shared by Dada Olusegun, the special adviser to the president on social media.

