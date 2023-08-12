A popular Nigerian prophet has reacted to the recent move by ECOWAS led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the cleric, the use of force is not the best option against the coup leaders in the Niger Republic

He however noted that if the West African leaders fail to use dialogue, they will pay heavily for it as the junta is not shaken

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent a strong message to the West African leaders under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

For the sake of ousted Presideent Bazoum, West African leaders as well as President Tinubu have been urged to use dialogue with the Niger junta. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Niger: Primate Ayodele reveals what will happen if ECOWAS does not use dialogue

The popular cleric urged the leaders under ECOWAS led by Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rethink the declaration of the military action against the junta in the Republic of Niger, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

This comes after ECOWAS declared immediate military action against the Junta yesterday during a summit held in Abuja, Nigeria.

"Seek the face of God instead of military action, Ayodele urges

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele maintained that war isn’t the best option and that if dialogue doesn’t work, Niger Republic should be left alone because innocent people will be killed if the war starts, Daily Independent report added.

He, however, urged the leaders to seek the face of God instead of using intelligence.

