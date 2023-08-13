The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party has inaugurated the party’s 24-man caretaker State Working Committee for Lagos State

The factional chairman, Apapa disowned Mrs Dayo Ekong-led Executive Committee, which was in charge during the 2023 generals

This new development is coming after the emergence of a factional chairman, Prince Olumide Adesoyin

Lagos state - There is no end in sight for the crisis rocking the Labour Party as the Lamidi Apapa-led factional National Working Committee has inaugurated the party’s 24-man caretaker State Working Committee for Lagos State.

The Labor Party crisis took a turn for the worst in Lagos State with the emergence of a factional chairman, Prince Olumide Adesoyin leading to Apapa-led faction disowning Mrs Dayo Ekong-led Executive Committee, The Punch reported.

Apapa inaugurates Labour Party's new exco in Lagos

During the inauguration on Saturday, August 12, Apapa said there is no going back in his led NWC’s readiness to steer the party’s affairs.

“Labour Party will not tolerate any act of indiscipline. Labour Party will not accept any act of illegality.

“Labour Party believes that nobody is above the law and this is why the level we are today is because of our belief in the court process.

“You are on the right side. If the other camp fails to join you, the train will soon move. Tell them to come and join us because we need more people.”

