Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal for the Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former PSV forward received unfortunate news before the commencement of the knockout

The Netherlands lost to Morocco 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was on target for the Netherlands against Morocco in their Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 30.

The 27-year-old broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute with a composed finish, raising Dutch hopes of progressing to the Round of 16.

Cody Gakpo celebrates with Denzel Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong, and Crysencio Summerville during the World Cup match between Holland and Morocco. Photo by: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

However, Morocco responded late in the match as substitute Issa Diop rose highest to head home Chemsdine Talbi's cross, forcing the contest into extra time.

Neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, although Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen produced a sensational point-blank save to deny Soufiane Rahimi in the closing stages.

The match was eventually decided by penalties, where Morocco prevailed 3-2.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero after saving Crysencio Summerville's spot-kick before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive penalty to send the Atlas Lions into the Round of 16, where they will face co-hosts Canada in Houston on July 4, per Al Jazeera.

Why Gakpo broke down in ears

Gakpo's emotional celebration came just days after he and his partner, Dutch model Noa van der Bij, announced the heartbreaking loss of their unborn son.

The couple, who were expecting their second child in October, shared the tragic news on social media. The statement read:

"With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy.

"Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son."

Despite the personal tragedy, Gakpo chose to remain with the Netherlands squad and feature in the crucial knockout match against Morocco.

Virgil van Dijk consoles Cody Gakpo after the Netherlands forward scored against Morocco in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

After finding the back of the net, the Liverpool star dropped to his knees in an emotional moment as tears filled his eyes.

His teammates immediately rushed to console him, with Netherlands captain and Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk among the first to embrace him before the players returned to their own half, per FIFA.

The touching scene drew widespread sympathy from fans around the world, who praised Gakpo's courage and resilience in playing despite his family's heartbreaking loss.

A fan eulogizes Gakpo for defying all odds to play against Morocco. Read below:

@OItseuwa said:

"For Cody Gakpo to step onto the field to actually "play" or better still, be able to do what he loves....that's a test of character and mental strength right there most especially during this time for him and his family......that is to say that football is more than a game."

CAF confirms Morocco’s R16 opponents

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF published a statement on its official website about Morocco’s hard-fought victory over the Netherlands as they reached the Round of 16 for the second consecutive tournament.

The Atlas Lions will now face Canada in the Round of 16 after the co-hosts defeated South Africa in the Round of 32 with a painful late strike from Stephen Eustaquio.

Source: Legit.ng