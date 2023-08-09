One of the leaders of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Hajara Wanka, has resigned from the National Working Committee (NWC)

Wanka in her resignation letter addressed to the party's acting chairman, Umar Damagum, said she decided to quit her role at the national level of the party with immediate effect

Wanka stated that she wants to serve as a commissioner in her native Bauchi state following her nomination by Governor Bala Muhammed

Bauchi, Bauchi state - Hajara Wanka, the deputy national women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has left her position.

Wanka stepped down to take up an appointment as Commissioner in Bauchi state, The Punch reported.

The deputy national woman leader of the PDP, Hajara Wanka, has resigned from her position. Photo credit: Nuru Shehu Jos

Source: Facebook

PDP's Hajara Wanka quits

Reacting to the development, the PDP in a statement on Sunday, August 6, by Debo Ologunagba, its national publicity secretary, congratulated the female politician on her appointment by the Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed. A Daily Independent report noted the congratulatory message.

The PDP's statement partly reads:

"Your appointment by Governor Bala Mohammed is another testament in recognition of your selfless service, deep intellect, competence, administrative skills and patriotic roles towards the development of our great Party, the PDP, Bauchi State and the Nation."

The statement added:

"The PDP congratulates our Deputy National Woman Leader for being found worthy to serve under an exceptionally brilliant, resourceful and thorough administrator, Governor Bala Mohammed and charges her to bring to bear her experience and capacity in this new assignment."

Source: Legit.ng