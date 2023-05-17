One of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Labour Party on Wednesday, May 17, described a factional leader of the party, Lamidi Apapa, as "rebel former deputy national chairman"

Apapa, who reportedly wants to discontinue Peter Obi's suit against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, stormed the Tribunal

Reacting to the development, the Labour Party expressed its satisfaction with the "disgrace" received by Apapa

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, May 17, said the factional leader of the party, Lamidi Apapa, was thoroughly disgraced when he stormed the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Legit.ng had reported how Apapa; Abayomi Arambambi, the former National Publicity Secretary of the party; and others appeared at the Tribunal in Abuja, with Apapa introducing himself as the Labour Party Chairman.

There was an altercation at the court over who is the authentic representative of the Labour Party in the petition against Tinubu. Photo credit: Willy Ibimina Jim-george

According to a source, judges at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal were surprised by the claim.

Apapa was then asked to leave the court room following an argument with some rivals. Subsequently, he sat directly outside the court room and said, "I will stay here until it is over."

Reacting to the development, the Labour Party wrote across its official social media pages:

"Rebel former Deputy National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa made true his threat to truncate the Presidential Election Tribunal by attempting to appear as representative of the Labour Party Nigeria at the ongoing hearing but was refused by the Tribunal. He was thoroughly disgraced."

Leadership crisis rocks Labour Party

The leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party has been said may have had a negative impact on the petition, which Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate, appeared to have believed would earn him the chance of being Nigerian president.

This is as the Apapa-led Labour Party has threatened to withdraw the suit and distanced itself from the call to postpone the inauguration of president-elect, Bola Tinubu scheduled for May 29.

Although many Obidients, a sobriquet for supporters of Obi, are opposed to Apapa, the factional Labour Party leader has vowed to remain unperturbed.

